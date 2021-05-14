Amarillo restaurants raise wages, benefits as employee shortage continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As an employee shortage in the area continues, Kevin Hawkins, a representative with the Panhandle Restaurant Association, says he’s never seen so many restaurants collectively increase pay for employees.
“You’re seeing people get real creative on how to get a staff in the door,” said Hawkins. “They’re offer signing bonuses and even bonus incentives. Some restaurants, for full time employees, they’ll offer them better health insurance.”
While some businesses are getting creative with increased health insurance benefits and employee incentives, restaurants say hourly wage increases are most attractive to potential employees.
Hawkins said wages are the highest he’s ever seen, with some employers offering $17 an hour.
Flamingos Latin Bar & Grill owner, Eric Perez, says he is offering $22 an hour for a trained chef, an amount he’s never offered before.
“I’m offering $22 an hour for a chef with knife skills, time management...and I still haven’t gotten anyone,” he said.
At Sumo Japanese Steakhouse, they’re giving raises to existing employees to keep them.
Many restaurants agree the key to getting through the shortage is focusing on the employees they already have by paying them increased overtime and making them feel appreciated.
“Right now everyone is working overtime, long days, extra hours, doubles...if I have to pay overtime to the people working here now, so be it,” said David Ballard, general manager at Polk Street Eats. “They’re loyal and they really like working here, so I really don’t see any problems doing that.”
Restaurant owners add the employee shortage is having a larger impact on back of house staff, such as chefs and dishwashers, than front of house staff.
“It costs me more to train folks and not just financially but energy [too]...so I’m definitely trying to keep people,” said Perez. “Trying to cater to whatever needs they may have, for scheduling and what not, and just let them know they’re valued.”
Perez adds he is seeing most success finding new hires through referrals from current employees.
“I post on Facebook that we’re look for folks, however it has not been very fruitful,” he said. “If [my staff] knows folks, and they’re happy, their friends are more willing to come in and give it a shot.”
