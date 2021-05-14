Amarillo economy is bouncing back with highest sales tax to date

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - All the recent spending in Amarillo is literally paying off. The city collected $9.2 million according to the latest sales tax report in March.
Although sales tax figures last year took some hits due to closures brought on by COVID-19, there has been a consecutive increase in the past 10 months and this is the highest single monthly figure the city has ever seen.
A sign the city’s economy is bouncing back.
“What we have seen this fiscal year has just been outstanding. We have seen month over month increases over even pre- COVID sales tax collection,” said Laura Storrs, assistant city manager at the City of Amarillo.
Last year the sales tax for may was down 6.7 percent compared to 2019, this time around it is up 30.4 percent from the pandemic year.
“The May number of last year was unusually low, but even at that we might have expected to see a 12 or 15 percent this year instead of a 30 percent increase,” said Amarillo economist, Karr Ingham.
He adds growth is normal and records are broken all the time because our economy for the most part is always growing. But, says a 30 percent increase is not something we usually see.
“Hardly ever, hardly ever, certainly in a city like Amarillo,” said Ingham.
It is almost impossible to pinpoint why the number was drastically higher.
Ingham suggest it could be due to major taxable purchases that are not going to repeat or some kind of late report.
The city says it could also be in part be due to stimulus money being spent, which is why they are being cautious going forward.
“We will make sure that we are building a reasonable budget. That we will just celebrate these record sales tax collections now and hope they happen in the future but not plan for it,” said Storrs.
Regardless, Ingham says it is a win.
“Even though the timing of the reporting of that sales tax may have been off or whatever caused that spike in that month, that activity still happened at some point so again this just represents good things about the condition of the Amarillo economy,” said Ingham.
He adds what is most likely going to happen next May is we will have a really good number but it will still show up as being down by about 20 percent just because this year’s number is so high.
The city says meanwhile, they will use this unexpected surplus to fund one time projects they have not been able to before.
