Turn Center inviting public to see expansion results

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Turn Center Capital Expansion Project is inviting the public for a ribbon cutting on Friday.
On Friday May 21, the Turn Center Capital Expansion Project team invites the public for a ribbon cutting at 11:00 a.m. at the Wallace Blvd.
“At Turn Center, our therapists work daily to help children with special needs reach their developmental milestones,” explains Turn Center Director Bruce Moseley. “Last year alone, Turn Center provided services for 1,407 children with 204 unique diagnoses. We have experienced more than 50 percent growth in patient visits in the last five years and are excited to announce that we will expand our facility.”
The Grow With Us expansion includes a new construction of a gym and a functional living space for therapy, and a three-story building for offices and growth.
