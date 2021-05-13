10th Annual Blaze Coffee Benefit Ride happening this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Wild Hogs will host the 10th Annual Blaze Coffee Benefit Ride this weekend.
The event will take place Saturday, May 15 at the Carson County Ag Barn located at 814 East 3rd Street in Panhandle.
The first bike will be out at 9:00 a.m. and the last bike out by 10:00 a.m.
The ride is $25 per person, and the fee includes a long-sleeved t-shirt, meal and door prizes.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Coffee Memorial Blood Center.
For more information, call (806) 336-9945.
