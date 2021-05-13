Stormy pattern...

It will be a cool and uneventful night with lows back into the mid 50s along with southerly winds at 10-20 mph. Highs will climb back into the mid 80s with the help of sunny skies and southerly winds at 10-25 mph. Friday evening may see scattered thunderstorms come in from the NW and move SE across the panhandle and some storms could be severe with hail and strong winds. There will be a better chance for severe storms on Saturday afternoon and our severe threat will continue into early next week.