Randall duo joins Clarendon College hoops, Maliya Martinez commits to Crown College softball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Congratulations to three Randal Raiders on signing their national letters of intent on Wednesday, making the commitment to play college ball. Senior Maliya Martinez committed to play softball at Crown College and Raider guards Aaron Ovalle and Kainan Thomas signed with Clarendon College.
Martinez will take her softball talent all the way to Minnesota, joining the Crown College Storm. The catcher and second baseman plans on studying biology. This spring, Martinez hit two home runs, one grand slam 25 runs and 18 RBI. She’s excited to help out on offense in Minnesota.
”I found a school and I connected really well with the coaches and I felt like God just pushed me toward that school,” said Martinez. “It’s just a really great fit for me. They think I’ll be a great asset to their team and I have really good catching abilities and that I’ll be strong on offense as well.”
The Randall basketball guard duo of Aaron Ovalle and Kainan Thomas, put pen to paper joining the Clarendon College Bulldogs. The 6′1″ guards were sharpshooters for the Raiders. Thomas averaged 17 points per game and Ovalle averaged 19 points. Both seniors are ready to join the fast paced offense at Clarendon College together.
”It’s a big accomplishment for both of us. We’ve been playing since we were little kids together, so it’s really good,” said Ovalle. “Both of our families are really close, so it’s good being able to do this together.”
“It’s been a pleasure having him around me in this journey. We’ve worked hard with each other through practices,” said Thomas. “Workouts late at night have paid off, and I’m just blessed to have the opportunity to be his friend.”
