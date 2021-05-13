PCSO: Man wanted for duty to register as a sex offender

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for duty to register as a sex offender.
Officials identified the man as 23-year-old Danny Joe Smith Jr., and said he is six-feeet-tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.
PSCO said he is wanted for sex offenders duty to register, with previous convictions.
Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
