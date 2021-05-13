Mother, 2 children arrested during domestic assault situation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman, a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old were arrested Wednesday evening after the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 200 block of Kimberly Drive.
LSO officials say deputies were investigating a fight when Amanda Lee Guzman, 32, assaulted her 14-year-old juvenile son nearby.
During the investigation, it was determined the 14-year old juvenile may have also assaulted his mother. Deputies attempted to talk to the juvenile when he ran from the scene. He was found nearby and deputies say he physically resisted arrest.
Deputies say a 12-year old juvenile male attempted to assault a deputy to prevent the arrest of the 14-year old and he was also taken into custody.
The 14-year-old also attempted to assault the deputy and was struck in the face causing a minor injury.
Deputies were able to take the 14 year-old juvenile into custody.
EMS was on scene to evaluate the 14 year-old but he was uncooperative. The mother Amanda Lee Guzman (04/15/1989) was placed under arrest for domestic assault, and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.
The 14-year-old juvenile was arrested for evading arrest/detention and resisting arrest. The 12-year-old male juvenile was also arrested for interference with public duties.
Both juveniles were taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.
This incident is still under investigation.
