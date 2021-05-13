Medical experts explain why herd immunity is becoming more difficult to achieve

“Even though we don’t achieve herd immunity and have this thing go away for good, that doesn’t mean that our window of opportunity to do the right thing is lost,” said Dr. Rodney Young M.D.,regional chair and professor of Family and Community Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine. “We can greatly improve the future prospects of the disease burden that we will all have to live with related to COVID through a broad scale adoption of the vaccine efforts.”