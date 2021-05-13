Man accused of stealing $60,000 worth of saddles and tacks believed to be in Dalhart area

BRADLEY COOK (Source: Texas and southwestern)
By Tamlyn Cochran | May 13, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 2:40 PM

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - A man with a warrant for his arrest who the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association says stole $60,000 worth of saddles and tack is believed to be in the Dalhart area.

52-year-old Kevin Bradley Cook who was an old Electra man had until Wednesday May 12 at 10:00 a.m. to turn himself in to authorities, but instead he ran.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster said it all began in 2017, when $60,000 worth of saddles and tack were stolen from a trailer in Wilbarger County.

Through a long investigation, officials were able to locate some of the stolen property in East Texas and track it back to a pawn shop in Mesquite.

Cook, who the officers describe as a “career criminal” was identified as the suspect and a probable cause was found.

Cook is believed to be either in the Lawton, or Dalhart areas.

He is described as 5′9″, 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is offering a reward up to $1,000 for a tip that that leads to his arrest.

If you have any information on Kevin Bradley Cook’s location, call (940) 475-0295 or call the Operation Cow Thief tip line at (817) 916-1775.

