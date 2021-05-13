Lions Club to host Spring Fling fundraiser for disaster relief

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Lions SPUR Club of the Texas Panhandle is hosting a Spring Fling to raise money for disaster relief efforts in the Texas Panhandle.
The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Cornerstone Ranch Event Center Saturday.
“Texas Panhandle residents are not strangers when it comes to wildfires, tornadoes and other natural disasters...as a community we are joined together and committed to being prepared,” wrote Rich Herman, president, in a press release.
Funds are being raised for the Lions Alert program, which received a matching grant from the Lions Club International Foundation.
The goal to receive the grant is $150,000. Lions Club said they have currently reached $28,000.
The event includes a variety of guest speakers from area first responder agencies, music and food from area restaurants.
Entry at the door is $50 per couple.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.