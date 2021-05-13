Lady Buffs McBroom earns Lone Star Conference Player of the Year

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs softball team adds another accolade to their successful regular season performance. Catcher Shanna McBroom was named the Lone Star Conference Player of the Year. The senior became the fourth Lady Buff in program history to receive the honor.
McBroom enters postseason hitting a conference best .476 with six home runs while driving in 32 runs and only striking out eight times. She also earned NFCA first team All-Region honors on Wednesday.
Other notable LSC honorees include centerfielder Ruby Salman to the first team, Canyon High alum pitcher Kyra Lair selected to the second team and Gabriella Valforte, pitcher Emilee Wilson and Canyon native Alyx Cordell to the third team.
