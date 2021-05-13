GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how AFD trainees use new skill to bless instructor

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mentors and teaches spend many hours and much effort investing in those they are training.
The roles are sometimes reversed, however, when the trainees turn around and use their new skills to bless the instructor.
The sound of bagpipes is certainly a unique and some say emotional type of music.
Several years ago members of the Amarillo Fire Department decided to establish a group to carry on some musical traditions of the past and to begin some of their own.
“The pipes and drums are a long standing tradition in the fire service with the original immigrants coming over in New York City on the east coast were from Ireland, Scotland, England those places, so it’s a long tradition long held on the east coast and about eight years ago we had some guys that got together and decided we want to make that our tradition to our priority is playing for retiree funerals line of duty death funerals that includes local and also on a state live or statewide or area level,” said Adam Wilcox.
“That’s a way of us giving full honors to the family and to the fallen. It adds to the honor that we give the fallen,” said Lonnie Hollabaugh.
“To see the impact we make on those guys and the families, it’s amazing,” said Randy Johnson.
At that time, however, there was a problem, no one knew how to play the bagpipes. That’s where the mentorship of John Brewer became a vital component to launching the group.
“I never played the bag pipe; I do have a small musical background but it’s entirely different than any other instrument and we were at a complete loss as how to go about learning how to play. Mr. Brewer stepped forward and was willing to volunteer his time for many, many, many practices just to help us get set up, know what we need to do and what we needed to buy, the equipment we needed and how to actually make the thing work,” said Adam.
Thanks to Mr.Brewer’s influence and Assistance, the Amarillo Firefighters Pipes and drums has become a group that blesses and touches many people in our area.
“It’s an emotional music, amazing grace seems to always bring tears,” said Lonnie.
Just recently, the Pipes and drums had the opportunity to play for and lift the spirits of someone in need locally, that person happened to be – John Brewer himself – their mentor, dealing with an illness and confined to a rehab center.
“We hadn’t seen him in quite a while, and we got word that he was feeling real sick and we just felt like it was something we needed to do. We felt it in our hearts that we needed to let him know even though it’s been a while since we seen him we hadn’t forgot about him and we still appreciated him,” said Adam.
“We showed up over there, I think his wife knew we were coming but nobody else did and we got with the rehab center, and they knew we were coming so they got everything set up for us and got the windows open,” said Lonnie.
“It was humbling and an honor for us because Mr. Brewer he’s been there since the beginning helping the pipers get their stuff going and really an interaural part of getting the band started,” said Randy.
“His wife was sitting by the window, and she told us, she said, ‘You can’t really see him very well but he’s tapping his feet’ so, it was kind of a neat deal,” said Lonnie.
“We got a good wave and a thumbs up and that was more than enough for us,” said Adam.
That’s coming full circle, taking the music that was taught to them, and then playing it for the instructor to bless him.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.