Face coverings no longer required while attending Amarillo Sod Poodles Baseball games
By Tamlyn Cochran | May 13, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 9:34 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Face coverings are no longer required by fans while they are attending the Amarillo Sod Poodles games.

According to Amarillo Sod Poodles Facebook post, these new guidelines will be in effect for the Sod Poodles opening homestand beginning May 18.

Buffer zones behind the dugouts and bullpens have also been eliminated.

These changes are from the Major League Baseball Association which allows Hodgetown to abide by local government regulations.

