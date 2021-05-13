Downtown Women’s Center reopens shelter after closing it due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More women can now be helped to overcome homelessness and addiction.
The Downtown Women’s Center is reopening one of its shelters after spending more than a year closed due to safety reasons.
Duchess Dustman, started her journey at Haven House last year.
“It was a really good place to be here,” said Dustman. “They helped me get back on my feet.”
After the shelter closed its doors due to its dorm-style not being deemed safe during COVID-19, she and other residents were moved to the ABBA House, meant to be a starting point for women with children.
“A lot of times the women have CPS cases and their kids are not with them right now so, it can be a very emotional time to see another mom with kids,” said Connie Clement, Haven House supervisor. “It’s just a better fit to have our moms separated from our single women.”
Now, after installing some screen shields and redoing some furniture, the nonprofit is ready to reopen Haven House and continue to help more women.
“We’ll have 15 beds total,“ said Clement. “I’ll be moving nine women over here from ABBA House and so that’ll leave me around six beds. I have around three to four people on the waiting list right now for haven and I also have some people on the waiting list for ABBA, some women with children that are at treatment centers or somewhere else right now.”
The women are also being encouraged to get the vaccine.
Aside from increasing the number of ladies they can serve, the nonprofit is excited to give back the sense of community haven house provides for the women.
“It’s good to have friends in recovery, they can catch you slipping,” said Dustman.
“I think that sitting down for a meal together,” said Clement. “Having a daily morning devotional are some of the things we’re going to put into place over here and is just going to be really important.”
There are three to four women per room and while staying there, women get counseling and find part-time jobs.
Dustman will be graduating from haven house soon and moving to gratitude house, and she’s determined to be a rock for the other ladies, while enjoying the amenities.
“The kitchen is really nice, people get to cook for me,” said Dustman while laughing.
The shelter will officially open the first week of June.
