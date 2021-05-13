Confidence in the catcher, Canyon’s Trent Hefner gears up for 4A Area playoffs

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles advanced back to the UIL 4A Area round of baseball playoffs for the second consecutive season, and this year’s team chemistry and pitching depth looks to make a deep run. It all starts behind home plate with Canyon’s reliable catcher.
“Playing baseball or being on a baseball field is like home to me,” said Canyon senior catcher Trent Hefner. “It’s just getting out here with the guys and then practicing and playing and just getting prepared.”
Hefner is the guy you want behind home plate. He rarely ever has a passed ball, and calls most of the throws for his pitchers.
“I think I could pitch as long as Trent was behind the plate,” said Canyon Eagles baseball Head Coach John Doan. “He allows pitchers to pitch with a ton of confidence knowing that they can throw anything they need to.”
“Even if we get into jam he’s going to come out there,” said Canyon senior relief pitcher Jace Owen. “Give us some advice.”
The Odessa College commit has not had an easy journey between a broken jaw from a pitch to the face to a broken arm in football, Hefner has put in the time and dedication to get back to the diamond.
“You would never notice. He won’t tell you about his adversity. He won’t be complain,” said Doan. “He’ll just go to work for you.”
On offense he leads the Eagles with two home runs and 41 RBI, but on defense he’s stealthy. Not willing to let any runner steal a base, which is exactly why this team is so confident.
“My mindset is please run. I want that guy to go just because I like throwing the ball and that’s probably my favorite thing to do,” said Hefner.
“You know a lot of times our pitchers really tend to worry about base runners and wanting to hold those guys close and stop the running game,” said Doan. “Trent will pound his leg and tell them I got him.”
Up next, Canyon’s three-game 4A Area Championship series against the Clint Lions starts Friday, May 14 at 7 p.m. at Monahans High School. Game two is scheduled for Saturday at noon. Game three will follow if needed.
