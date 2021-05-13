Amarillo Senior Citizens Association hosting Pancake Breakfast this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Senior Citizens Association will host the Pancake Breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, May 15.
The event will be from 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in the Central Church of Christ basement located at 1401 South Madison.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association’s programs.
There will be pancakes, bacon and sausage, fruit, juice and coffee.
Tickets are $8 in advance for adults and $10 at the door. Kids age five and under are $5.
To purchase your tickets, call (806) 374-5500.
