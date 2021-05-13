Amarillo Public Library to launch summer reading events in June

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library’s summer reading theme ‘Tales and Tails’ includes over 40 events this summer scattered across all branches.
In-person activities this summer include Puppy Tales, story walks at the Amarillo Zoo and adoption events with Amarillo Animal Welfare and Management.
“Puppy tales was canceled last year due to the pandemic,” explained Stacy Clopton, public relations coordinator for Amarillo Public Library. “We have therapy dogs come to the library and kids get to read to them. They’re reading in a no pressure environment. When a child is reading out loud to a parent or a teacher for example, they’re automatically going to be concerned if they’re reading fast enough or accurately enough, but when they’re reading to the dog, they can just enjoy the reading they can build their confidence. It’s just a great, great thing.”
The Amarillo Public Library is also debuting their program Touch-A-Truck, where kids can meet City of Amarillo employees and touch their equipment.
“The Touch-A-Truck program will involve a lot of city departments...we’ll have a fire truck and a police vehicle and different equipment from streets and traffic so that will be an exciting program,” said Melody Boren, Amarillo Public Library’s youth services coordinator. “It’s an opportunity for them to talk to people who work for them, and see the equipment up close.”
For younger kids, the Rubber Ducky Club also kicks off next month. This summer reading program is for ages 0-3 and includes activities families can do with their toddlers in addition to reading.
Those that complete the summer reading program, regardless of age, will receive a special prize.
“If you read 15 minutes a day, you get to count that day towards your final prize, which, in our entire history of a summer reading program, is a book,” said Boren. “Children and adults can chose a book, or the adults and teens can chose a voucher for a bag of books at our next book sale.”
Every event will be offered both in person and online.
“This years summer reading club is very different from previous years because we are complying with all of the COVID protocols and that is creating some extra work for our staff,” said Clopton.
Clopton added that space will be limited at each event.
“A lot of our programs we will have an in person event, but attendance for those programs are limited,” said Clopton. “So for people who are not able to attend the in-person event, they will be bale to pick up the supplies and watch a video as well. That way people can attend the programs based on their own schedules and their own comfort level.”
Due to the summer slide, a phenomenon that says kids lose a large amount of their learning during summer months, the library wants to make their programs accessible to everyone.
They believe it’s especially important to keep kids reading this year.
“This year in particular, having kids participate in a summer reading club is more important than ever because last school year was so difficult for so many kids,” said Clopton. “The summer slide is a very well documented phenomenon every year, but this year signing up those kids for summer reading club will be more important than ever.”
