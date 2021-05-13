Amarillo Public Library to launch summer reading events in June

“Puppy tales was canceled last year due to the pandemic,” explained Stacy Clopton, public relations coordinator for Amarillo Public Library. “We have therapy dogs come to the library and kids get to read to them. They’re reading in a no pressure environment. When a child is reading out loud to a parent or a teacher for example, they’re automatically going to be concerned if they’re reading fast enough or accurately enough, but when they’re reading to the dog, they can just enjoy the reading they can build their confidence. It’s just a great, great thing.”