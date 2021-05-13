Amarillo economy sales tax increases more than 10% compared to last year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo economy sales tax collections increased 30.41 percent with more than $9.2 million in collections.
“The Amarillo economy continues to perform at a historically strong level,” said COA Director of Finance Debbie Reid. “Sales tax collections indicate that people continue to purchase goods and services in Amarillo, and it is very important to the Amarillo economy to keep these dollars here at home in the community.”
The City of Amarillo has had 10 consecutive months of increases in sales tax figures.
For May, the city received $86,530.36 in single local rate collections or $4.9 million in taxable sales for remote sellers.
This is an 86 percent increase compared to remote seller collection and the highest received since this category of collections started in December 2019.
Amarillo sales tax numbers are up 10.03 percent compared to last year.
