Active Weather Ahead

Thursday looks to be a “calm before the storm” type of day, as we’re expecting pleasant temperatures and partly cloudy conditions. For the day, expect highs to reach into the low 70s across the area with southerly winds at 15-20 mph. Starting late Friday, and lasting all the way through at least next Tuesday, we’re tracking daily shower and thunderstorm chances, with chances increasing as we head towards the early parts of next week, namely Sunday through Tuesday. Severe weather is a possibility, so we’ll watch it very closely.