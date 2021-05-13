AC joining 5 more schools addressing equality and innovation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is joining five more schools for addressing equality and innovation.
Today, Six college presidents talked about the details of a national partnership involving Amarillo College.
The schools will be addressing equity in education and speeding up innovation for the future of higher education.
Amarillo College President Russell Lowery Hart noted his school’s empowering student voices welcomed the chance to use education to solve problems communities face.
The schools joining Amarillo College are in Michigan, Idaho, Georgia, California and Pennsylvania.
