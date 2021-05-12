WT launches new educational leadership program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University has launched a new graduate degree program for teachers looking to obtain leadership roles within their districts.
Registration is now open for the master of education in leadership curriculum and instruction and WT representatives say the program will replace the current master of education in curriculum and instruction, which ends August 15.
WT said the degree will fill a need expressed by school districts in the area.
“We have found that in our area, districts are wanting to hire professionals who have leadership experience and a principal certification,” said Dr. Betty Coneway, associate professor of education and chair of the graduate reading program.
Coneway said the program will provide an opportunity for candidates to earn the certification, or choose to take a non certification route instead.
The program takes 30 hours to complete rather than the 36 hours required by the previous program.
“This allows candidates to apply what they are learning immediately in field-based assignments led by their instructors,” Coneway said.
WT said the program can be completed entirely online and students may choose to take classes either full time or part time.
