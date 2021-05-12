Skies clearing, but still cool

We’re tracking some lingering showers making their way through the area this morning, but as we head throughout our Wednesday, skies will gradually begin to clear. For today, temperatures will climb to roughly 60 degrees with winds mainly out of the east at 10-15 mph. Besides the chances for scattered showers this morning, things will clear starting this afternoon, setting the stage for 70-80s to return to the forecast starting Thursday. Then for this weekend, we’ll track the chances of overnight thunderstorms from Friday all the way through Monday of next week.