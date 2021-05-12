Revitalization in downtown Dumas helps bring foot traffic to small businesses

“We’re never going to be a place where people stop and vacation here, but we can be a place where people stop,” said Ashleigh Wiswell, president of the Dumas Downtown Association and owner of Toppled Turtle Brewing Company. “We’re the gateway to the mountains, so they can stop and enjoy an evening here going to Colorado, and we think that’s really important. It helps build our community and it helps us grow as a community as well.”