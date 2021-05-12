Revitalization in downtown Dumas helps bring foot traffic to small businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Downtown Association launched an initiative to ‘paint Dumas’, creating their first mural and displaying colorful banners.
The banners came after Dumas was awarded a grant from the Texas Downtown Association’s Anice Read Fund.
“It’s an initiative to bring more murals throughout downtown and eventually throughout the entire town as well,” said Irene Delgado, executive director of Dumas Downtown Association. “We don’t just want one mural. We want to fill the entire downtown with different colors, murals and banners.”
These efforts are aimed at catching the eyes of those driving through Dumas.
“We’re never going to be a place where people stop and vacation here, but we can be a place where people stop,” said Ashleigh Wiswell, president of the Dumas Downtown Association and owner of Toppled Turtle Brewing Company. “We’re the gateway to the mountains, so they can stop and enjoy an evening here going to Colorado, and we think that’s really important. It helps build our community and it helps us grow as a community as well.”
Dumas leaders also hope travelers take photos with the banners and murals, helping spread the word that downtown Dumas is a place to stop.
“We have about 6,000 people that travel down 287 on average every single day, so we want to give them something that makes them want to stop and see,” explained Wiswell. “We’ve created an interactive mural so they can take a picture in front of it...and we think the brewery and the mural will give people a reason to stop. They’ll see something cool and want to stop here.”
“We’re hoping that this will attract all types of people,” said Delgado. “I’m on Instagram too, so we’re hoping that people do come down and take pictures with it and tag us and use our hashtags. We’re trying to include stuff the bigger cities do and include that here in our town too.”
The beautification of downtown isn’t only to attract travelers.
Small business owners say the initiative is increasing the amount of customers they see from both in and out of town.
The owner of Street Vibes, a Dumas rolled ice cream shop, says she has seen more motorists stopping at her business and others.
The business also hears from community members that they’re happy to have more options in their own city.
“All of us want people to come and hangout and enjoy themselves and not have to drive just to find something to do with their families,” said Maricruz Moreno, owner of Street Vibes.
Another business owner said she’s glad to see people paying more attention to downtown Dumas.
“Downtown is becoming a lot more trendy with the murals and the food trucks,” said Laura Moore, owner of The Køkken Food Truck. . “It’s something the younger generations want to be more involved in, which is great.”
The Dumas Downtown Association believes that by offering more options for Dumas residents, it will bring the entire community together.
“When you start to have art and culture within your space, within your downtown, it attracts a lot of different types of people that will stop,” said Wiswell. “We hope that helps all businesses grow and new businesses come to Dumas as well and [create] a place where community can come in fellowship and have a great time.”
The Dumas Downtown Association is also hosting Sip & Shop this Saturday.
The event aims to bring foot traffic to downtown Dumas and support area businesses, vendors, food trucks and musicians.
