New program to help people with up to $50 off their monthly internet bill

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - People can now apply to get up to $50 off their internet bills.
This is part of a new program called Emergency Broadband Benefit created to help families and households struggling to afford internet services and devices.
The program is a result of the digital divide highlighted during the pandemic and along with the monthly bill discount also offers a one time discount for up to $100 off a device such as a laptop, computer or table. Note you must buy it through the internet company and must put a least $10 towards the purchase.
In Amarillo, internet providers realized many were living with either poor, no internet, or were rather relying on internet through their phones.
And although providers saw new customers as people increased their reliance on the internet due to COVID-19, they also saw current customers cancel the service due to the financial struggle.
“A lot of cancellations of internet because people couldn’t afford their internet bill. Large numbers you know, a few hundred a month,” said Andew Monroe, operations director at Plains Internet.
He says people were behind four to five months on their payments and others simply cancelled the service because they could no longer live on their own and moved in with others who already had a provider.
“So, what we are really hoping to see on this is a lot of people actually need it. This is one of those programs that is truly going to help the lowest common denominator essentially,” said Monroe.
People must meet at least one of the eligibility requirements, which include you are part of the SNAP, medicaid or Lifeline program, received free or reduced-price school lunch during the 19 to 20 or 20 to 21 school year, received a federal Pell grant during the current award year, or experienced loss of income due to job loss since February 2020.
Currently there are over 800 companies participating, including the popular ones locally like Suddenlink, AT&T, Plains Internet, and Truconnect.
Since the website went live today, a new note was added warning applicants of connectivity issues due to the high-volume applicants and asking to try again later.
A local internet provider said the best time to apply is 9:00 in the morning.
The demand may partly be due because the length of the program is dependant on funding and people are trying to get in before the funds run out.
“The program was funded with about $3.2 billion. As you can imagine you sign up a couple of million customers and that money is going to run out very quickly,” said Matthew Johnson, Co-CEO of Tru Connect
Once they do dry up, he adds people financially struggling could sign up for another similar government funded program called Life Line. However, this one has stricter eligibility requirements.
Unlike other programs that prohibit people who have previously owed cable companies money to apply for low cost plans, this one does not take that into consideration.
It can also be used to trade up to a more expensive plan where your bill is partly covered.
