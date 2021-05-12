Ginger Nelson remains Amarillo’s Mayor after final recount results

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The results of the recount of Amarillo’s Mayor Race are officially in and incumbent Ginger Nelson will remain the Mayor of Amarillo.
The city worked with the Secretary of State Office as well as Potter and Randall County Election officials to complete the manual recount of all ballots.
After candidate Claudette Smith filed a petition for the process, she received 29 percent of the vote to Nelson’s 54 percent.
At a news conference tonight, City Manager Jared Miller says they discovered 10 more votes than what was originally reported.
“That is a change for Michael Hunt of an additional seven votes, Claudette Smith an additional two votes, and Carl Karas one less vote, and Ginger Nelson an additional two votes,” said Miller.
The results still give Ginger Nelson 54 percent of the vote.
Smith had to pay a $4,500 deposit for the recount, it’s unknown how much the total cost of the recount is.
Going forward, Miller says they will canvas the Mayor’s race on may 25, and swear in Nelson at the council meeting.
“I want to personally thank our County Election clerks and staff for their hard work in validating the election results of May 1. Our county employees do an amazing job of running our local elections with integrity and professionalism. I also want to thank the City Secretary, the Secretary of State’s office, and all the City staff who carefully followed the recount process,” said Nelson. “Most of all, I’m thankful for our citizens for voting in the May 1 municipal election.”
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.