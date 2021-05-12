Fallen Concho County deputies identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The names have been released for the two Concho County deputies killed in the line of duty Monday evening.
The officers have been identified as Concho County Sheriff’s Sergeant Stephen Jones and Deputy Samuel Leonard.
The bodies of the two deputies were brought to Lubbock Tuesday morning for an autopsy.
The Lubbock Police Department said in a statement it was “heartbroken” to learn of the deaths. Officers escorted the deputies’ bodies to South Plains Forensic Pathology.
Both deputies were killed in the line of duty Monday evening after Jeffery Nicholas, 28, led them on a short chase in Eden, Texas. Nicholas then barricaded himself inside a building where shots were fired.
Nicholas has been arrested and charged with two counts of Capital Murder of a Peace Officer. He was booked into the Tom Green County Jail. He’s held on a $4 million bond.
According to police, another victim was injured and taken to Shannon Medical Center for their injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Governor Abbott said in a statement their deaths are a “solemn reminder of of the risks our brave law enforcement officers face while protecting our communities”.
Funeral services for Deputy Leonard will be Monday, May 17, at the First Baptist Church in Lamesa at 2 p.m.
Sgt. Jones was escorted out of Lubbock Wednesday morning back to San Angelo. His funeral services are pending.
