The BullHorn featuring forward Harrison Scott

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This past weekend against the Shreveport MudBugs, Bulls forward Harrison Scott scored three power play goals for his first hat trick of the season. He’s an offensive weapon, leading Amarillo with 20 goals in 53 games.
“This past weekend was my first Junior career hat trick, so it was a special one,” said Scott.
“Harrison has been such an important player for us,” said Head Coach Rocky Russo. “He’s one of our captains obviously, but he leads with his work ethic his compete level his willingness to touch the puck first. To finish checks. To block pucks.”
Next season, the 20-year-old 6′0″, 183 pound forward will play hockey for Bentley University in Massachusetts.
“A tremendous addition to Bentley University next year,” said Russo. “We expect him to be an impactful player.”
“I want to go into a kind of business, and they’re a good business school,” said Scott. “The thing that they liked about my game is I’m a 200-foot player. Just really good offensively and defensively.”
Prior to coming to Amarillo, Scott played for the Wenatchee Wild in the British Columbia Hockey League. The teams shutdown during COVID, so Scott needed a new home and found the Bulls. That gave his younger brother, Max, the opportunity to also join the Bulls.
“Max and Harrison are a couple years apart, and so there’s a great relationship there with the family, which is how we kind of got turned on to Max,” said Russo.
“This is our third time playing together in our hockey career,” said Scott. “Played with him in youth hockey, and then was able to play with him in high school and it’s awesome to have him around.”
The Bulls have two games left on the regular season schedule before the NAHL playoffs. Two guaranteed home games before their final season in Amarillo comes to an end, and they move to Iowa.
“We want all the hard work we’ve been putting in all season to be for something,” said Scott. “Some of the guys and I have been calling this kind of the last dance for Amarillo, so you know we’re gonna lay it out.”
The Bulls end their regular season with a two-game homestand against the Odessa Jackalopes. The puck drops on Friday, May 14 at 7:05 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center.
