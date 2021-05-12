Atmos Energy partnership to deliver natural gas, appliances to Habitat for Humanity homes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Habitat for Humanity is partnering with Atmos Energy to deliver natural gas to six new homes in the new Lee Green’s addition of El Barrio neighborhood.
Atmos is donating $40,000 over the next three years to install natural gas service and appliances, such as heating units, water heaters and ranges for the homes.
“Six families will enjoy the benefits of this generous gift and we look forward to what the future holds for this incredible, longstanding collaboration,” said Alason Moorhead, Amarillo Habitat for Humanity executive director.
This will be the first Habitat neighborhood in the area featuring natural gas appliances.
