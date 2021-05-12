Amarillo Veterans of Foreign Wars needs more people to eat at new restaurant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1475 needs people to come out and eat at their new restaurant.
When the pandemic hit, the Governor ordered all places with liquor licenses also require a food license.
The VFW was selling only liquor to members at the time, so when they were shut down, they obtained their food license and started a restaurant open to the public so they could reopen.
Restaurant sales are what’s keeping the post afloat, but members say it’s been hard to get people in.
“Right now, the restaurant sales, they maintain our post home, it’s kind of what covers our overhead. We’ve been able to make do during this time but the restaurant operations, we’re hoping to bring the public in to be able to do a direct contribution to these local veterans,” said Ben Lowrance, quartermaster and adjutant of Amarillo VFW.
The VFW says its important their facility stays open as many area veterans need the camaraderie.
“The restaurant is very beneficial to us because we are a veteran service organization, we’re a non-profit, so all food sales go back to helping veterans in the community. So, in order for us to stay open, we need patricians to come in and order some food,” said Mikel McGuire, commander elect at Amarillo VFW
You can get to go orders if you do not want to dine in.
“The main goal of all the sales is to help cover the overhead here. Any access funds are literally turned right around back into the community. So, under COVID-19, we did just over $14,000 back into the community, you know, whenever most businesses were shuttered, the veterans were still gathering and trying to do what we could for each other,” said Lowrance.
The chef makes almost everything from scratch.
“I have a maple glazed salmon that has bacon. Roasted pepper and corn risotto. We’ve got a hand battered chicken fried steak and we have a pretty good-sized rib-eye. I hand cut those... We’ve got a blackened chicken pasta, cajun shrimp pasta. Our street tacos sell quite a bit too. So, just a little bit of everything, every bit of money you spend on the food here goes towards the veterans,” said Chris Drook, kitchen manager and chef at Amarillo VFW.
The restaurant is open to the public every day from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., but it is not open on Tuesday’s.
Their location is located at 1401 SW 8th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79101.
You can find daily menu updates on their Facebook page.
If wanting to donate, click here.
