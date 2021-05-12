Amarillo police search for suspect in burglary of bank deposit box

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are searching for the suspect in a burglary that took place at an Amarillo bank last week.
Officials said a man was captured on camera stealing from a night deposit box at the bank near Washington Street and Interstate 40.
The crime occurred the night of Thursday, May 6.
Those with information on the crime or the identity of the suspect are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
