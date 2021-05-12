Amarillo Mavericks Boys and Girls Club awards $10,000 grant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The State Farm Success Depends on Me awards a $10,000 grant to the Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo, on Thursday, May 13.
Success Depends on Me provides afterschool and summer academic enrichment programs for students K to 12th grades at the Club and at three elementary school sites.
82 percent of the students the Maverick Club serves live in poverty.
The funding is used to promote Career Launch and Workforce Development programs and on the job training opportunities.
