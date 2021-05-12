Amarillo High honors Brock Ewing and Gracie Polster on signing day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies celebrated signing day for two seniors, Brock Ewing and Gracie Polster. 6′0″, 210 pound Ewing committed to play linebacker for the Colorado School of Mines, which happens to be one of the top engineering schools in the country. Ewing plans on studying mechanical engineering.
”Amarillo High they instilled a drive and dedication in me that I really appreciate and think highly of,” said Ewing.
Polster signed to play tennis for the University of Central Oklahoma. The four-year varsity state qualifier is excited to continue playing after leaving AHS, but first she will compete in the UIL 5A State Tournament at the Northside Tennis Center in San Antonio starting Thursday, May 20.
“Their school was really good, they had the programs I wanted and also I loved the coach,” said Polster. “They’re team is so good. They went to Nationals, so I’m so excited to be a part of it.”
