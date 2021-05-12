Amarillo family leaning on faith and kindness after losing home to fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo family is leaning on the faith and kindness of the community after losing their home to a fire.
“You literally have nothing, just the clothes on your back,” said Jessica Bull, Amarillo resident who lost her home in the fire.
Jessica Bull and her family were having dinner last Friday when she received a call from her neighbor saying her house was on fire.
“[We] got to the house and there were four pickup firetrucks there,” said Bull.
While the family was not home at the time of the fire, they had three pets at home. One dog was saved, but the other pets died.
“My cat died in the house, and my dog, I had to put down afterwards,” said Bull.
Porscha Teague, one of the Bull family’s neighbors, called the fire department when she noticed the fire.
“I called Jessica and the fire department, and the fire department took forever,” said Teague. “I had to call them like three times.”
She also says the Bull family is well known around the neighborhood, specifically for their love for kids.
“She babysits the kids that live over there, she’s got two of her sister’s kids and she’s great with my kids,” said Teague.
Along with losing their cat and dog in the fire, the family lost other memories from over the years.
“Probably the one thing I really cared about getting out, the quilt my grandma made my dad was in there, so the quilt might be the one thing I might be able to save. I just don’t know how,” said Bull.
Bull, her husband, 11-year-old daughter, nephew and niece were all living in the house for years now. A few months ago, her brother and his 10-month old son moved in.
The family has been staying at a hotel with the help of a voucher they received from the Cross and donations from the community. However, their stay is only paid for until Friday.
Even in the midst of the difficulties, they try to keep a positive attitude.
“Keep your head up and everything will work out,” said Bull. “You just gotta put your faith in God ‘cause without him, I’ll be lost.”
If you would like to help the Bull family, you can donate to their fundraiser here.
