Active weather pattern

It will be a cool and uneventful night with lows back into the mid 40s along with light winds. Highs will climb back into the mid 70s with the help of sunny skies and southerly winds at 10-20 mph. Thursday evening may see a few thunderstorms come in from the NW and move SE across the panhandle but I am not expecting any severe weather. There will be a better chance for a few severe storms on Friday afternoon after we warm into the mid 80s and a dry line forms in the area. Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast through the weekend and into next week.