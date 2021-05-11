WT baseball to host first week of LSC Championship tournament

CANYON, Texas - The D2, numer 3, West Texas A&M Buffs earned the top seed in the Lone Star Conference Championship after claiming the LSC title for the second time since 2018, being the third in program history.
WT’s impressive regular season performance, totaled an overall record of 30 wins and 5 losses.
They are preparing for a three-game series against the conference number 8 seeded, St. Edwards Hilltoppers, the same team the Buffs beat over a week ago, winning two of the three games.
Despite the win, Head Coach Matt Vanderburg said there is room for improvement.
”We have to play really good defense. That’s something I thought that we did not do a very good job of down in Austin when we played them. I think our hitting is good enough, that we can win some ball games. Really, the pitching side of things, we have to throw strikes, especially our back end guys. They gotta come in and get the job done. I expect that group of guys to do that this weekend.”
The Buffs start the Lone Star Conference Championship on Friday against st. Edwards.
The first pitch is thrown at 7 p.m. at Wilder Park.
