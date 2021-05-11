Wet & Cool Tuesday

After a cooler, but pleasant Monday, Tuesday is shaping up to be unseasonably cool, and hopefully a bit rainy. Rich moisture content in the air is likely to turn into light showers throughout the morning, with patchy fog possible in places. Once showers die down this afternoon, cloudy conditions are likely to stick around, with highs down in the low 50s, a good 20 degrees below our normal high for this time of year, 78. Winds are looking to be out of the east to northeast at a modest 10-15 mph for most of the day. Going into tonight, rain chances could return and last until Wednesday morning.