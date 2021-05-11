Texas Panhandle girls on the links take shot at UIL State Tournament, Round 1 results

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KFDA) - In the 5A UIL girls golf State Tournament, the Amarillo High Lady Sandies hit the links in Georgetown for a two-round tournament. Amarillo High senior Karlee Holcomb led the Lady Sandies after Round 1, shooting 7 over par at 79 tied for thirtieth overall on the leaderboard. The Lady Sandies currently sit eighth in the team standings tallying a total score of 328, 28 strikes behind first place. The second and final round tees off on Tuesday.
5A Local Individual Standings Round 1
T30 Karlee Holcomb (Amarillo High), +7, 79
T40 Avery Britten (Amarillo High), +10, 82
T43 Lauren Medranno (Amarillo High), +11, 83
T47 Alexis Escobedo (Amarillo High), +12, 84
T62 Charlee Thacker (Amarillo High), +18, 90
3A Local Individual Standings Round 1
4 Logan Culpepper (Bushland) 80
T26 Elena Jurado (Childress) 97
T33 Savannah Rabe (Childress) 99
T47 Sarah Castillo (Childress) 108
Addison Cabler (Childress) 115
Cassandra Castor (Childress) 125
2A Local Individual Standings Round 1
3 Payton Berry (Stratford) 83
6 Taryn Audrain (Stanford-Fritch) 86
15 Analia Hernandez (Wink) 98
26 Ashlee Blackburn (Wink) 103
T29 Danni Akers (Wink) 106
Emily Valenzuela (Wink) 108
Klaire Walden (Stratford) 119
Brendi Brown (Startford) 120
1A Local Individual Standings Round 1
T7 Halee Jo Johnson (Happy) 99
Aimee McCarley (Happy) 115
Jessica Smith (Happy) 115
Chloe Carson (Booker) 125
Hannah Drake (Happy) 128
Madison Matsler (Happy) 130
