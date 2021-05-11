Texas Panhandle girls on the links take shot at UIL State Tournament, Round 1 results

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KFDA) - In the 5A UIL girls golf State Tournament, the Amarillo High Lady Sandies hit the links in Georgetown for a two-round tournament. Amarillo High senior Karlee Holcomb led the Lady Sandies after Round 1, shooting 7 over par at 79 tied for thirtieth overall on the leaderboard. The Lady Sandies currently sit eighth in the team standings tallying a total score of 328, 28 strikes behind first place. The second and final round tees off on Tuesday.