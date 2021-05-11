Texas Panhandle girls on the links take shot at UIL State Tournament, Round 1 results

Karlee Holcomb leads Lady Sandies after Round 1, finishing with a score of 79

VIDEO: Texas Panhandle girls on the links take shot at UIL State Tournament, Round 1 results
By Larissa Liska | May 11, 2021 at 1:06 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 1:06 AM

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KFDA) - In the 5A UIL girls golf State Tournament, the Amarillo High Lady Sandies hit the links in Georgetown for a two-round tournament. Amarillo High senior Karlee Holcomb led the Lady Sandies after Round 1, shooting 7 over par at 79 tied for thirtieth overall on the leaderboard. The Lady Sandies currently sit eighth in the team standings tallying a total score of 328, 28 strikes behind first place. The second and final round tees off on Tuesday.

5A Local Individual Standings Round 1

T30 Karlee Holcomb (Amarillo High), +7, 79

T40 Avery Britten (Amarillo High), +10, 82

T43 Lauren Medranno (Amarillo High), +11, 83

T47 Alexis Escobedo (Amarillo High), +12, 84

T62 Charlee Thacker (Amarillo High), +18, 90

3A Local Individual Standings Round 1

4 Logan Culpepper (Bushland) 80

T26 Elena Jurado (Childress) 97

T33 Savannah Rabe (Childress) 99

T47 Sarah Castillo (Childress) 108

Addison Cabler (Childress) 115

Cassandra Castor (Childress) 125

2A Local Individual Standings Round 1

3 Payton Berry (Stratford) 83

6 Taryn Audrain (Stanford-Fritch) 86

15 Analia Hernandez (Wink) 98

26 Ashlee Blackburn (Wink) 103

T29 Danni Akers (Wink) 106

Emily Valenzuela (Wink) 108

Klaire Walden (Stratford) 119

Brendi Brown (Startford) 120

1A Local Individual Standings Round 1

T7 Halee Jo Johnson (Happy) 99

Aimee McCarley (Happy) 115

Jessica Smith (Happy) 115

Chloe Carson (Booker) 125

Hannah Drake (Happy) 128

Madison Matsler (Happy) 130

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.