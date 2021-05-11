Tascosa’s Xander Bailey signs NLI to run cross country at Southwestern University

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebles celebrated the college signing of Xander Bailey on Monday. He committed to running cross country for Southwestern University in Georgetown. Bailey is a 2-year varsity regional qualifier, 2020 state qualifier, and helped Tascosa win back-to-back District Championships.
Head Coach Sean Hargrove said Bailey is a dependable runner that performs above expectations, and Bailey is thankful to have had him as a coach.
”Coach Hargrove, back in eighth grade before I ever ran competitively, he let me come out and work with the team and I had never ran track before. Through the year’s he’s pushed me to go harder. Through all my injuries and all that sort of thing he’s really taken care of me, so I owe it all to Coach Hargrove for preparing me.”
Bailey plans on majoring in biology at Southwestern University.
