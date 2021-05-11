Stormy forecast

We have another chilly and raw night with a chance for a few showers and some drizzle through the morning hours. It will stay overcast and cold for the first half of the day with a chance for showers and a thundershower through the day but during the afternoon hours we should see some sunshine to warm us into the mid to upper 50s. More sunshine on Thursday will bring the low 70s back into the area to start a warm up for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Isolated storms will be possible Friday through the weekend and into early next week.