Softball Regional Quarterfinal and Area match-ups

PLAINVIEW, Texas - Claude Lady Mustangs met up with the Borden County Lady Coyotes in Plainview for the single game 1A Regional Quarterfinal series match-up.
In the third inning, Borden County’s Haddie Flannigan with a pop fly to left field, three Claude Mustangs run for it, ball drops and two Lady Coyotes score, Borden County is up 2 to 0.
Next inning, Coyote’s Haly Carpenter hits a sac bunt for the RBI, and Borden County leads 3, zip.
The lady Coyotes keep control, topping Claude, 10 to 0.
For a 2A, Area match-up, Sunray takes on Colorado City for their second game in the series.
Sunray loses to Colorado city 22 to 1, ending the Bobcat’s season with a record of 20 wins and 6 losses.
