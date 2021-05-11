Remains of 1999 homicide victim found in Texas County still unidentified

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking for help identifying the victim in an unsolved homicide that happened in 1999.
In May of 1999, skeletal remains were found in Texas County, and authorities say the victim continues to be unidentified.
It is believed the man was between the ages of 43 and 47, around 5-foot-5, with a medium build. He was either Hispanic or White, and he had extensive dental work.
He was wearing a light blue or gray jacket with a tan Levi Strauss shirt and tan Levi Strauss jeans.
If you can help identify this man, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.
Your tips can remain anonymous.
