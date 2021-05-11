Potter and Randall counties to receive nearly $50 million from American Rescue Plan

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Treasury Department opened an online portal for counties to begin requesting their share of the $2 trillion American Rescue Plan, and the portal shows Potter and Randall counties combined being eligible for nearly $50 million.
The amount is based on the population of the counties.
According to the Texas Association of Counties, half of the money is available this month, and half will be available 12 months after the first payment.
Counties can use the money to cover costs to respond to the pandemic and revenue shortfalls like hiring and keeping personnel, repairing or investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Below is a list of amounts counties in the Texas Panhandle area will receive from the American Rescue Plan:
- Armstrong County - $366,000
- Briscoe County - $300,000
- Carson County - $1.2 million
- Castro County - $1.5 million
- Childress County - $1.4 million
- Collingsworth County - $567,000
- Dallam County - $1.4 million
- Deaf Smith County - $3.6 million
- Donley County - $636,000
- Gray County - $4.3 million
- Hall County - $575,000
- Hansford County - $1 million
- Hartley County - $1 million
- Hemphill County - $741,000
- Hutchinson County - $4 million
- Lipscomb County - $627,000
- Moore County - $4 million
- Ochiltree County - $1.9 million
- Oldham County - $410,000
- Parmer County - $1.9 million
- Potter County - $22.8 million
- Randall County - $26.7 million
- Roberts County - $166,000
- Sherman County - $586,000
- Swisher County - $1.4 million
- Wheeler County - $982,000
Below is a list of amounts counties in the Eastern New Mexico area will receive from the American Rescue Plan:
- Curry County - $9.5 million
- Quay County - $1.6 million
- Roosevelt County - $3.6 million
- Union County - $788,000
Below is a list of amounts counties in the Oklahoma Panhandle area will receive from the American Rescue Plan:
- Beaver County - $1 million
- Cimarron County - $415,000
- Texas County - $3.9 million
