Bovina man dead after a crash in Curry County

By Tamlyn Cochran | May 11, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 8:07 PM

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Sheriff deputies investigated a crash that resulted one death.

Today at around 12:04 p.m., Curry County officials responded to a deadly crash on New Mexico 77 near the intersection of Curry County Road G.

65-year-old Garrett Viss from Bovina was traveling west on NM 77 on a marked construction zone.

Garrett left the roadway and entered the soft shoulder causing the vehicle to overturn.

Garrett was ejected and died at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

