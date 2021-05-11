Bovina man dead after a crash in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Sheriff deputies investigated a crash that resulted one death.
Today at around 12:04 p.m., Curry County officials responded to a deadly crash on New Mexico 77 near the intersection of Curry County Road G.
65-year-old Garrett Viss from Bovina was traveling west on NM 77 on a marked construction zone.
Garrett left the roadway and entered the soft shoulder causing the vehicle to overturn.
Garrett was ejected and died at the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.