Criminal Complaint: Over $500,000 of drugs found during traffic stop in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two men face federal charges for having nearly $453,000 of cocaine and $100,000 of meth and two pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Carson County, according to criminal complaint.
On May 6, at around 6:28 a.m., a DPS officer witnessed a silver SUV speeding on I-40 and conducted a traffic stop.
The trooper identified the driver as Gregory Evans Jr. who was with a female passenger and Marquis Wilson.
The trooper smelled marijuana coming from the car and asked the three travelers to exit the vehicle.
When the trooper asked Wilson’s name, the criminal complaint says he lied and said it was Jesse Walker.
The trooper then searched the car and found a black and white bag containing cocaine and two small Ziploc type bags filled with blue pills of fentanyl.
The trooper then found a backpack that belonged to Wilson containing one small Ziploc type bag filled with blue pills, a brown bag containing a plastic container with methamphetamine inside and a large Ziploc type bag containing five smaller Ziploc type bags filled pills.
The DPS agents questioned Evans Jr. and Wilson, who admitted to transporting illegal narcotics.
Wilson told the agents that the female passenger had nothing to do with the transportation.
