Criminal Complaint: Nearly $1.2 million worth of meth found during traffic stop in Sherman County

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man faces federal charges for having nearly $1.2 million of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Sherman County, according to criminal complaint.
On May 6, at around 10:00 p.m., a Sherman County deputy witnessed a Cadillac at a truck stop parking lot moving to three different locations in the area. The driver was exiting the parking lot and hit the Cadillac on the side by the light.
When the Cadillac left the parking lot, the deputy saw that the headlamp was not working and conducted a traffic stop.
The deputy identified the driver as Esquivel-Barcenas, who was traveling with his daughter and a female friend of the daughter.
Noticing the inconsistent travel plans from all three travelers and locating an open container in the car, the deputy asked Barcenas to exit the car to conduct a search.
A K-9 deputy arrived on the scene and searched the vehicle.
The criminal complaint says six large plastic baggies were found under the carpet, containing methamphetamine.
According to street value estimates, the meth is worth nearly $1.2 million.
Barcenas admitted to transporting the illegal narcotics and told the agents that he was the only one that had anything to do with the transportation.
He stated he was provided $1,000 for the trip expense and was to receive $3,000 upon delivery of the meth.
Barcenas admitted he received the methamphetamine from a source in Mexico.
