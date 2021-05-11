Clovis officials created brochure guide for off highway vehicles on city streets

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department has put together an easy to read brochure listing the laws and ordinances regulating the operation of an OHV in the State of New Mexico and the City of Clovis.
The safe and legal operations of the OHV will provide the operator and passengers a more enjoyable experience.
The brochure also has a QR scannable section connected to a more detail informational page that includes a map of the city.
On this map, there are some roadways marked in red where the operation of an OHV is prohibited.
By scanning the QR code the operator will be able to save the information on their electronic device for quick reviews.
The brochures will be provided to the dealers selling the OHVs, in the lobby of the Clovis Police Department, or a person may contact any uniformed police officer on duty to request a brochure.
