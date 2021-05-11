Clovis man sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking

Judge Chandler stated, “Our community has been scorched by methamphetamine. It has taken its toll on our community. And then we add in the amount of heroin that the defendant possessed – that is a new problem in our community and our state. It has created quite a burden on our community. I don’t have sympathy for those passing out drugs into our community. The defendant had two loaded guns. This tells me that the defendant is willing to distribute the dangerous drugs and use whatever means necessary to do it. This sentence needs to send a message to the defendant and our community.”