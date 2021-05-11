Amarillo Symphony and Six Car Brewery to host ‘Yellow Rose Jazz’ series

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony and Six Car Brewery are partnering to host the “Yellow Rose Jazz” series.
The monthly series will be hosted on the outdoor patio at Six Car Pub & Brewery starting on Thursday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m.
“We’re very excited to contribute to the Jazz scene in the downtown Amarillo area, especially on historic Polk Street. Six Car is gracious enough to provide the venue for these gigs, and I feel the mixture of outdoor music, food and drink, and a casual atmosphere is sorely needed these days,” said Andrew Hay, the executive director of the Amarillo Symphony. “We look forward to leveraging this time to continue our mission of creating music in exciting and unexpected ways for the people of our region. Jazz, in my opinion, is especially suited to this aim’ and the musicians for the coming gigs are exceptional.
You can purchase tickets for general outdoor seating for $15, which includes one drink voucher. There are also premium tables for four that may be purchased in advance for $100 per table. The tables include four drink vouchers.
To purchase a table in advance, call (806) 376-8782.
All attendees will be able to order from Six Car’s full dinner and drinks menu.
The lineup for the Yellow Rose Jazz concerts include the following Thursdays:
- May 13 - Polk Street Jazz
- June 24 - The James Barger Quartet
- July 15 - The Bevan Manson Trio
- August 19 - The Jim Laughlin Quartet
- September 23 - The Harlan Hodges Trio
