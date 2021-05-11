Amarillo Symphony and Six Car Brewery to host ‘Yellow Rose Jazz’ series

“We’re very excited to contribute to the Jazz scene in the downtown Amarillo area, especially on historic Polk Street. Six Car is gracious enough to provide the venue for these gigs, and I feel the mixture of outdoor music, food and drink, and a casual atmosphere is sorely needed these days,” said Andrew Hay, the executive director of the Amarillo Symphony. “We look forward to leveraging this time to continue our mission of creating music in exciting and unexpected ways for the people of our region. Jazz, in my opinion, is especially suited to this aim’ and the musicians for the coming gigs are exceptional.