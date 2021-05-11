Amarillo police search for man suspected of burglarizing storage units

Burglary suspect (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Bailie Myers | May 11, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 10:04 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are searching for the suspect in a burglary of a storage building that took place earlier this month.

Officers were notified of a burglary at the facility in the 1700 block of N. Western St. on Sunday, May 2.

The suspect was seen on security cameras forcing entry into storage units on the property.

Several miscellaneous power tools were taken during the crime, according to officials.

The suspect is described as a slender white or Hispanic male in his mid-twenties. He was wearing glasses and had a thin mustache.

Officials ask those with information on the crime or the suspect to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

